Davidson, Harold



Harold Davidson, age 81, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his residence. Harold was born in Harlan County, KY on February 12, 1942 to the late Luther and Laura Davidson. Harold was employed with General Motors for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his brother, L. C. Davidson, Sister, Ethel May Davidson and brother, Baby Davidson. Harold is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty (Gullett) Davidson; his son, Harold (April) Davidson Jr., four daughters, Amanda Davidson and her fiance, Sam Dunker, Lisa Briggs, Levi Davidson, Anderson Briggs; his brothers and sisters, Berchell Davidson, Monroe Davidson, Linda Robbins, Neleus Kirk and Phyllis McKee. Funeral Services are 12pm Tuesday May 9, 2023 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Brian Morris officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home.

