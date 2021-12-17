DAVIDSON, Alvin R.



Age 82, passed away on December 13, 2021, in Lake Forest, CA. A native of Dayton, Alvin aka "Pete" graduated from Dunbar H.S., Class of 1957.



Alvin was proceeded in death by his wife, Sumiko, whom he met while serving in the U.S. Marines. His military career spanned nearly 30 years.



Our dearly beloved, Alvin, is survived by brothers, Spencer and William Lester and sisters, Arletta, Marvina, Emily and Marla Jean as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



Alvin was very much a "people person" who had many good friends coast to coast. He had a way of keeping you laughing and he'll be deeply missed by us all.

