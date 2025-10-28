David Wells

Wells, David S.



David Stanford Wells, age 87, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family on Friday, October 24, 2025. He was born on November 28, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Stanley and Pauline (Carter) Wells. David is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tom Sothard; son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Kaye Wells; grandchildren, Ashley (Pat) Garrett, Emily Domanek (Brandon Spence), Mallory (Jay) Edwards, Whitney (Adam) Moeller, Tyler (Angela) Wells and Dean Wells; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Bristol, Gage, Mila, Rory, Christian, Cole, Willow and Patrick; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Karlis Sirons; sisters-in-law, Georgia Glass and Toby Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews and many life-long friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margie Jean Wells; and brothers-in-law, Merle Baker and Don Glass. After dedicating 30 years to International Harvester, David embraced retirement at the young age of 47. His spirit of relentless productivity took him in various directions, from helping his family with construction projects to passionately pursuing woodworking. He was never one to sit idle and preferred to fill his days with purpose and creativity. David had an affinity for the great outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, and his beloved beagles were his constant companions. At the core of David's life was his unwavering devotion to his wife and family. They were the heartbeat of his existence. He always cherished the moments spent together and the bonds they forged through shared experiences. David was also a devoted member of the North Hampton Community Church. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A service to honor his life will be held on Wednesday, October 29 at the North Hampton Community Church beginning at 11a.m. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr. North Hampton, OH 45349. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



