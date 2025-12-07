David Urban

Urban, David Ward



David Ward Urban, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 at his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio May 22nd, 1940 the son of David I. and Ruth C. Urban. David was a 1958 graduate of Tecumseh High School.



David married his beloved wife, Phyllis, in August of 1958, and together they shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. They raised two children and built a home filled with love, and countless memories. David retired in 1998 from Navistar (International Harvester) after 33½ years, where he worked as an assembler and union steward. A lifelong hot rod and drag racing enthusiast, he especially treasured his 1940 Ford.



After retirement, he found the perfect second career at the Early Ford Store, selling parts and traveling across the country-an ideal fit for someone whose passion for cars never faded. David also enjoyed antiquing and refinishing furniture alongside Phyllis, a hobby they shared for many years. For the past two decades, the couple wintered in Fort Myers, Florida, where they made many cherished friendships. He attended Donnelscreek Church of the Brethren, and enjoyed helping with funeral meals. Some of David's fondest memories were made during family trips to Ireland, New York, Key West, and many other destinations. David was able to check off his bucket list with a flight in a WW II B-25 airplane which was a cherished memory for him and Phyllis. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. David is survived by his wife, Phyllis Urban; two children: Lynne Mosie (Jim) and David T. Urban (Stefanie); three grandchildren: J Alex Mosie, Megan Urban (Dale Allen) and David I. Urban; two sisters-in-law: Linda Whited (Russ) and Glenda Bailey (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Harold Bowser. Much appreciation goes to Affinity Hospice, Jennifer, Sammie, Tyler, Kasi and Mary. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Pittman officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





