David Reynolds

Obituaries
7 hours ago
Reynolds, David W.

age 87, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2025. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Children Hospital or The Children's Heart Foundation (in support of great-grandson Wade). For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

