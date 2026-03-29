Herrin, David Bruce



age 80, of Dayton passed away March 25, 2026. He was born on May 17, 1945, in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Wm. Bruce Herrin and Nellie Smith. He served his country proudly in the US Army. Upon honorable discharge, he worked at a juvenile detention facility, at the Dayton International Airport (for OneSource Emory Worldwide), then at Salem Auto Wash & Polish and The Watering Hole. He played harmonica and drums, and he was a lifelong lover of music and books. His family is extremely proud of his 25 year sobriety. He is preceded in death by Wm. Bruce Herrin (father), Roy Smith (step-father), and Nellie Smith (mother). David is survived by his sisters (Bronnie Buntin, Camille Cooper, Marolyn Cook, and Carolyn Surber), children (David Herrin, Jessica Pitzer, and Rachel Herrin), 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A Committal Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 1, 2026, at Dayton National Cemetery (4400 W Third St., Dayton, OH 45428). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to www.operationcreekside.org in David's memory. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



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