David Christie

David F. Christie, 87, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Ottawa County Riverview Nursing Home on Sunday, March 1, 2026



Born on May 24, 1938, in Boone County, West Virginia, Dave was the son of Elizabeth and R. Paul Christie. On January 27, 1962, he married Frances L. Pickens of Marshville, West Virginia, who preceded him in death on July 26, 2002. On August 20, 2005, he married Cheryl Ganske, who survives.



Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loyal friend. In recent years, he faced Alzheimer's disease with determination and quiet courage. Even as the disease progressed, he retained his sharp wit and trademark West Virginia one-liners, offering well-timed humor that remained a gift to those around him.



A distinguished educator, coach, and athlete, Dave dedicated more than four decades to the game of basketball and to the young people he mentored. A 1961 graduate of Salem College, West Virginia, he earned his master's degree in education from West Virginia University in 1968. As a standout student-athlete from 1958 to 1961, he helped lead the Salem Tigers basketball program and was later inducted into the Salem University Athletic Hall of Fame in recognition of his achievements.



Over a 27-year coaching career in Ohio, Dave compiled an outstanding 299–161 record across five high schools. He began at Southern Noble High School, and following its merger with Caldwell High School, he was named head coach of the newly formed Caldwell program, where he led the team for seven successful seasons. He later served as head coach at Wellington High School, Amherst Steele High School, and Oak Harbor High School, concluding his head coaching career in 1984.



Throughout his tenure, his teams earned six league championships, six sectional championships, one district championship, one regional championship, and a State Runner-Up finish. Individually, Dave was honored as a six-time League Coach of the Year, 1983 District Coach of the Year, and 1983 UPI Ohio Coach of the Year. In 2004, he was inducted into the District 7 Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Oak Harbor Athletic Hall of Fame. While proud of the victories, Dave was most fulfilled by the opportunity to teach life lessons through athletics, emphasizing discipline, teamwork, character, and respect.



Following his career in education and coaching, Dave founded Christie Financial in 1986, providing financial services to teachers and individual investors. He led the firm until 2004, when he sold the business to Savage and Associates of Toledo, continuing his commitment to helping others plan for their futures.



In retirement, Dave cherished time with family and friends. One of his greatest joys was his monthly Wednesday morning breakfast group at Rayz Café in Genoa. There, he and his friends debated current events and enthusiastically critiqued Coach K and Duke basketball. Though their discussions never changed the course of world events-or Coach K's coaching decisions-they shared countless laughs and lasting camaraderie.



Also in retirement, Dave found great joy in traveling across the country to watch his grandchildren compete in high school and college athletics. No distance was ever too great for him, Frances or Cheryl when it came to supporting their grandchildren.



Dave is survived by his wife, Cheryl Christie; his sons, Dan (Margie) Christie of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Don (Michelle) Christie of Perrysburg, Ohio; his stepson, Lyle (Mary) Ganske of Cleveland, Ohio; and his stepdaughter, Sue (Ed) Ganske of Fort Myers, Florida. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Seth (Sara) Boss, Samantha (Jake) Lipstraw, Nicole (Patrick) Christie, Ashley (Cody) Christie, Courtney Christie, Kevin Christie, Ryan Christie, Olivia Christie, and Michaela Christie; four step-grandchildren: Mike Ganske, Sara (Fred) Ganske, Lillian Ganske, and Penelope (Alex) Ganske; five great-grandchildren: Mila and Slade Lipstraw, Margot and Gwen Poplis, Izzy Taulbee and Roman Boss; and two step-great-grandchildren: Francesca Fucci and Louise Marie Stekler.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Don and Bill Christie; his daughter, Dani (Jeff) Boss; and his first wife, Frances Christie.



Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2026 from 2-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, OH. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Becky Bolander 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2026 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH, with burial to follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery in Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Dave Christie Oak Harbor High School Athletic Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to a graduating male and female scholar-athlete at Oak Harbor High School. Checks may be made payable to The Dayton Foundation (referencing fund #10073) and mailed to 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409.



Dave's legacy lives on in the countless students, athletes, colleagues, friends, and family members whose lives were strengthened by his steady leadership, generous spirit, and enduring love.





