Broshear, David



David Broshear, age 76, of South Vienna/Born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, January 9, 2026, in Madison Health. He leaves behind a legacy of service, craftsmanship, and deep love for his family and his country.



At just 17 years old, David answered the call to serve his nation, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His bravery and sacrifice were evident early in his life, as he earned three Purple Hearts at only the age of 19. Those honors stood not only as symbols of valor, but as quiet reminders of his courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his fellow Marines and to the freedoms he defended.



Outside of work, David was a devoted fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football. Saturdays in the fall were sacred, and he followed his team with lifelong passion, pride, and enthusiasm. He also had a deep and abiding love for animals, especially his dogs. Over the years, he shared his life with several companions, each treated as family and a constant source of joy, comfort, and loyalty.



Left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter Brooke (Michael) Taylor; grandsons Jordan and Shelton Taylor; brothers Denny (Mary), Dallas, and Daryl Broshear; many nieces and nephews.



David was preceded in death by his parents Edward Broshear and Clista (Hibbard) Broshear; son Benny Burton Broshear; wife Sharon Broshear; brothers Douglas and Dean Broshear; former wife and mother of his children Carol Wells.



Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, January 26, 2026, beginning at 2:00 PM, in Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140, where condolences for the family are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



