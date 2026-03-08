David Bratton

Bratton, David Lee



81, of Dayton, passed away February 27, 2026. Born on October 6, 1944, in Dayton, David lived a life defined by dedication, service, and deep love for his family. He proudly served the Dayton community as a firefighter, beginning his career on March 31, 1975. Through hard work and leadership, he rose through the ranks and was promoted to District Chief in 2002. After 35 years of honorable service, David retired in 2010, leaving behind a legacy of courage, commitment, and mentorship to those who served alongside him. Above all, David was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Amy, and her four children: Kelsey, Kody, Khristian, and Nicolas; and his son, Michael, and his daughters, Emily and Julia. He is also survived by Michael's wife, Jen, who lovingly cared for David over the past four and a half years with unwavering compassion and dedication. David was preceded in death by his beloved life partner, Alice Davis, who passed away on February 4, 2026. He shared a close bond with Alice's family, including Mark and Kathy Davis and their children, Megan and Kevin, as well as Alice's daughter Mary and her daughter Brittany. They were an important and cherished part of his extended family. He is also survived by his brothers, Don and John "Butch," with whom he shared a lifelong bond. David will be remembered for his strength, steady presence, and the pride he took in both his profession and his family. His legacy lives on in the lives he protected, the firefighters he led, and the family who loved him dearly. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Day City Hospice or AIM for the Handicapped (https://www.aimforthehandicapped.org/donate.html).



