David Arnold

ARNOLD, David Roy "Dave"



ARNOLD, David Roy "Dave", age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Dave graduated from Trenton High School in 1964, then served in the United States Army. Among survivors, is his loving wife, Linda, lovingly nicknamed "his worm" of almost 40 years. His family is honoring his desire for private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice and/or Cancer Research. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



