Davenport, Mary

Mary Lee Davenport, age 83, of Dayton, OH passed away on May 21, 2025. Family will greet friends on June 5 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering. A memorial service will be held on June 6, 2025 at 10am at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd). To share fond memories and offer condolences, visit www.routsong.com

