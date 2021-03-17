DAVENPORT,



David Johnny



Age 65, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at his Hamilton residence in Butler County. He was born July 28th, 1955, in Cincinnati, OH, to Alvis and Flora (Taylor) Davenport who have both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Sally (Brock) Davenport, two children John (Tanya) Davenport and Tracy (Jason) Thomas, stepson Jerry White, siblings Alvis (Linda)



Davenport, Tina (Jeff) Knobeloch, Nathan Davenport; many grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. David worked most of his adult life at the Fort Hamilton Hospital working in



Patient Accounts and later became a Stationary Engineer in Plant Operations. He enjoyed many hobbies which included playing drums, working on his rail buggy, spending time with friends, playing golf and side projects. David received an



associate degree in Business Management and Accounting and received many certifications. He was a member of the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Franklin, OH. He was a deacon there and church clerk. Visitation will be held Friday, March 19th, at 12pm with the funeral service starting at 1pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home with Elder John Davenport



officiating. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Burial Garden.

