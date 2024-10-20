Daubenmire, Leslie Ronald "Ronnie"



Leslie Ronald "Ronnie" Daubenmire, age 88, of Beavercreek, passed away on October 18, 2024, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lebanon, Ohio, on September 3, 1936, the son of the late Leslie and Lucille Daubenmire. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tal Daubenmire; brothers, Paul Daubenmire, Mike Daubenmire and Dick Daubenmire; and his grandson, Ian Daubenmire. Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 60 + years, Carolyn Daubenmire; children, Thad Daubenmire and Tara Daubenmire; grandchildren, Elizabeth McCoart, Evan Daubenmire, Josh Daubenmire and Jake Daubenmire; four great grandchildren; siblings, Jean Paul, Joanne Becker and Linda Shafer; and many other loving family and friends. He served his country proudly by serving in the United States Army. He owned/operated Mires Lawn Service for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, going to the Casino, watching sports and spending time with his friends. Services will be held at a later date. To share a memory of Ronnie or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



