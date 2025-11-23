Darryl Hobbs

Hobbs, Darryl Van



Darryl Van Hobbs, age 88, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025. He was born July 4, 1937, in Mayking, Kentucky, to George and Edna (Kincer) Hobbs. Darryl worked as a dedicated laborer for Armco Steel for 41 years. He was a longtime member of Ginghamsburg Church and a man whose passions and talents enriched every community he touched. A lifelong car enthusiast, Darryl was a three-time national drag racing champion and a multiple-time record holder with the Pacemakers. He also achieved a national speed record with his gas dragster, an accomplishment that spoke to his determination, skill, and love of the sport. At the age of 17, Darryl joined the National Guard on September 2, 1954, in Ashland, Kentucky. After moving to Ohio, he continued his service, completing a total of nine proud years. In addition to his many accomplishments, Darryl found joy in bringing smiles to others as "Yo-Yo the Clown," performing with the Antioch Shriners. Darryl is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Jane Hobbs; his daughter, Cheryl (Jon) Young; step-daughters, Shawna (Geoffrey) Rodriguez and Olivia Emerick; grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) Young, Jordan (Alexis) Young, and Maxwell Rodriguez; granddaughter, Quinnlyn Rodriguez; and great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Hobbs; and sisters, Carolyn McKinney and Lynda Gayle Hollon. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home, with Pastor Durke Donelson officiating. Entombment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com