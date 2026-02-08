Darrell Rose

Rose, Darrell Marvin



Darrell Marvin Rose, age 83 of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2026. He was born on February 17, 1942, in Franklin, Ohio, the son of Ruford and Rosa Lee (Durham) Rose. Darrell was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who touched the lives of many with his kindness and dedication. Darrell devoted 40 years of his professional life to AK Steel, where he worked in the carpentry shop. His commitment to service extended beyond his career, as he volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 14 years, bringing meals and comfort to those in need. A devout Christian, Darrell was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church, and Trinity Baptist Church. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16, which he carried in his heart and in his shoes throughout his life. He told everyone he was "better than he deserved, according to John 3:16, in the Bible." Darrell will be remembered for his unwavering faith, dedication to his family, and his service to others.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Burnace Rose, Barbara Warmoth and an infant sister; sons, Mark Douglas, Michael Wayne; great granddaughter, Peyton Barnhart and a great grandson, Jonah David.



Darrell is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Rose; children, Darra Rose-Goff, Scott (Danielle) Rose; grandchildren, Mark David Barnhart, Nicholas Goff, Isaiah Rose, Matt Downey; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Rose and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 10:30 AM-12:30 PM on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Roger Green officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



