Dare, Marilyn

92, of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. She was born November 16, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Conkel) King. On August 1, 1953 she married William "Bill" Dare in Montgomery County. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, William Dare, Jr.; and daughter, Debbie Dare Worley. She is survived by her son, James (Paula) Dare; daughter-in-law, Beverly Dare; son-in-law, Danny Worley; grandchildren, Diana (Jason) Hofschild and David (Alicia) Dare; great grandchildren, Olivia, Nathan, Skyla, Jaxon, Hazel, Dylan, Trinity, Bryce, Aydrianne, and Jayson; and she was the "adopted grandmother" of Emily, Amanda, and Rachael. Marilyn worked as retail manager for different department stores in the area and enjoyed ceramics in her younger years. The family wishes to give their sincere appreciation to their friends at the Waffle House in Moraine and the kindness and professionalism of the staff at The Wellington of Dayton and Day-City Hospice. Services will be private and provided by BALES FUNERAL HOME, Camden. www.BalesFH.com



