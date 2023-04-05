Danley, Judith

Danley (Armstrong), Judith A.



Judith Danley, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. She was born November 29, 1942 in Hamilton to the late Henry J. "Jack" and Louise (nee Belcher) Armstrong. Judy graduated from Denison University where she also studied abroad and then earned a Master's Degree from University of Michigan. She loved tennis, crossword puzzles, classic rock, Fox News, reading, her dog Willow, her neighbors and her cabin. She was the cherished mother of Kristin (Mike) Jarvie and Cheryl (Rick) Hennessy who will always remember her kindness, fierce independence, honesty, unwavering love and intelligence. She was the devoted grandmother of David and Leah Jarvie and Isabelle and Alexis Hennessy who will remember her love of words, scrabble, gin rummy, and visits to the bookstore. Judy's best friend was her sister Linda (Dale) Pirie who will miss their daily conversations, time together in Upper Michigan, and the sharing of memories. Judy is also survived by her nephews Michael (Brecka) Russo and Jay (Ann Aust) as well as other family members and many friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, David G. Danley and her parents. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday April 8, 2023 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Reverend Ed Beck officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation Grand Central Station PO Box 4777 New York, New York 10163 or The Animal Friends Humane Society of Butler County 1820 Princeton Rd Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

