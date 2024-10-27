Daniels, Willie G.



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



