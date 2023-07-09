Daniels, William C.



William C Daniels (Billy), age 79, transitioned peacefully on Jun 29, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral service will be held on Mon, Jul 10, 2023, 11:00 am at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 2915 McCall St, Dayton OH 45417, Pastor Malik Shaw with Rev Warren Shaw Emeritus, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Interment: Cedar Hill Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St



Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral