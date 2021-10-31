springfield-news-sun logo
DANIELS, Billy R.

82, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born August 23, 1939, the son of Arnollis Daniels and

Marjorie (Hall) Daniels. Retired Air Force Veteran and Bronze Star recipient - Billy is survived by his daughter Belynda

Daniels, brothers Donald (Cathy) Daniels, David "Ronnie" (Ellen) Daniels, Hollis (Anita) Daniels, stepdaughter Angie (Scott) Williams, grandchildren Jeremy Daniels, Scott Williams, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn Daniels, sister Barbara

Daniels, brothers Arnollis and James Daniels. Services are pending to be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory, Springfield, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be left at


www.FerncliffCemetery.org



