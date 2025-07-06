Daniels, Bill P.



Bill Daniels, age 89, is in the loving arms of Jesus. He entered Heaven on July 1, 2025 with his family all there to say goodbye. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to Basil Daniels and Maria Stamas on September 2, 1935. There will be a service to celebrate his successful life at Christian Life Center 3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 12:00 pm. Family will accept friends starting at 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Christian Life Center in his memory. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



