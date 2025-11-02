Daniel Wogoman

Wogoman, Daniel Ray

Age 74 of Trotwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marianne Wogoman; daughter, Nicole "Nikki" Wogoman; and numerous other family members. Dan was a proud 1969 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School. He dedicated his career to the automotive parts industry, building a distinguished reputation over many years. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Monday, November 3, 2025 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

