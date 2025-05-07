Daniel, Julius

Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Julius L. Daniel, Sr (Baso), 75, of Springfield, Ohio. Service will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of service, at 11:00 am, followed by Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Marlarn Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

