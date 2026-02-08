Daniel Armstrong

Armstrong, Daniel "Dan"



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel (Dan) Armstrong, aged 67, on January 29, 2026. Dan was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Eileen; his sons, Kevin (Elise) and Thomas (Kristyn); and his cherished granddaughters, Ines and Lucy.



Dan was born on September 11, 1958, and was preceded in death by his parents Gwynedd and Frank Armstrong, his father-in-law Fritz Heydinger, his brother-in-law Bob ("Wiz") Ellis, and his nephew Dougie Apple. He came from a large, loving family and was one of nine siblings: Hank (Fran), Katie (Bob), Sheilah (Doug), Gindy (Bill), Christopher, Loretto (Bruce), Amy (Tom), and Campion (Jody). Dan was also fortunate to gain three more sisters through marriage: Beth Thuney (Mike), Kathy Zobrist (Dave), and Ann Breitenstein (Mike), along with countless nieces and nephews who held him in great affection. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Julie Heydinger, who brought even more love and support into his life.



A proud Alter High School graduate, Dan went on to earn his degrees from the University of Dayton, including his MBA, and remained a devoted supporter of his alma mater and a lifelong Flyers fan.



Dan started his professional journey at Dayco and later spent several years with Flexaust and Flexible Technologies. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of owning and operating ARMTEK, his manufacturing representative company, for 35 years. Known for his honesty, strong work ethic, and kindness, Dan deeply valued the relationships he built along the way throughout his career.



In addition to his professional success, Dan was a passionate volunteer, particularly in donating blood. He had a deep sense of community and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.



Dan's love for his family was evident in everything he did. He and Eileen shared a bond that spanned more than four decades, during which they traveled the world together, always returning to their cherished annual family vacations in Hilton Head. His faith, love and warmth made him the heart of our family and his wisdom and kindness left a lasting impact on all who knew him.



Dan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit lives on in the countless memories he created and in the love he so freely gave to those around him.



Funeral services will be held on February 12 at noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (https://cssmv.org/donate-now/).



