DANIEL, Andree G.



Andree Daniel, also known as "Dee" and "Frenchie", age 82 of Dayton, passed away on



August 26, 2021. She always



enjoyed gardening and cooking delicious meals for her family. No matter where life took her, she was always helping people and animals. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday,



September 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio.

