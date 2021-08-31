DANIEL, Andree G.
Andree Daniel, also known as "Dee" and "Frenchie", age 82 of Dayton, passed away on
August 26, 2021. She always
enjoyed gardening and cooking delicious meals for her family. No matter where life took her, she was always helping people and animals. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday,
September 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral