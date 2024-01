Dancy Sr., Robert L.



Mr. Robert L. Dancy Sr., Age 82, of Aliceville, AL. and formerly of Dayton, OH, sadly departed on January 23, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie R. Dancy, and daughter Renee Dancy. He is survived by his children, Corzetta, Kim, LaVonna, Brian, Robert "Pete" Jr, and a host of siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.



