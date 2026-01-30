Dana Winfield

Winfield (Thompson), Dana Dee



of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on January 27, at the age of 79. Dana was born March 15, 1946 in Evansville, IN to Ruth LaVerne Powell and Charles William Thomson (Gonzales). Dana went to Baker Elementary and Central High School in Evansville, IN and graduated in 1964. She went on to study nursing at Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Evansville, graduating with the class of 1967. Dana married Phillip Wayne Winfield in 1967 and began her nursing career working at Stouder Memorial Hospital in Troy, Ohio later working at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio and Kettering Memorial Hospital in Kettering, OH. Dana stepped back from nursing in 1972 to become a devoted mom to her two girls. She enjoyed making the holidays special at home and spending time volunteering as a room mother at Southdale Elementary. She later rejoined the nursing field, working at Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville and also at Heartland Nursing Home in Kettering where she took care of her father Charles William Thomson until his death. Dana loved Genealogy and she spent many decades researching her family tree, visiting archives and cemeteries to fill in the gaps in her history. She enjoyed uncovering long lost family members and learning about their lives. After raising her two girls she left her nursing career to attend Wright State University, earning her BS with the class of 1989 in Dayton, OH. She worked as a pharmaceutical rep for Merck & Co., receiving many awards and recognitions until her retirement in 2008. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Carlile, father Charles Thomson, and step-father Wayne Carlile. Dana is survived by daughters Mary Elizabeth Winfield (Jacob) Feldman and Rebecca Jane Winfield (James) Peterson; son-in-law Matthew Espy, Grandsons, Dexter Espy and Emmett Feldman; Granddaughters, Bella and Alina Peterson. She is also survived by half-sister, Joyce DeWitt, and cousins, Gloria (David) Halbig and Brent Powell. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Home Instead in Kettering, Ohio for their patience and compassionate care given Dana in the last years of her life. Also thank you to Ohio's Hospice who provided loving care to Dana and support for her family in her last days. Funeral arrangements by Routsong Kettering, OH. Family will greet friends Saturday, January 31 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, Dana's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Death with Dignity at deathwithdignity.org/c4-donate. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.routsong.com.



