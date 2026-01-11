Dana Probasco

Probasco, Dana Aric



Age 54, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on December 22, 2025. Dana was born at Fort Ord, California, and grew up in Kettering, Ohio. He attended Kettering City Schools and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School, where he was actively involved in athletics, playing football, running track, and wrestling. He later attended Wright State University, earning a degree in technical writing. Dana proudly served in the Ohio National Guard, from which he received an honorable discharge. He built a career in transportation and logistics, most recently working at Amazon. A loving father, son, and brother, Dana was known for his creative mind. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan who loved football, fishing trips to Canada, and writing. His passion for ideas, storytelling, and conversation left a lasting impression on those who knew him. Dana was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion F. Probasco and Waldo E. and Nouna M. (Mossie) Taylor. He is survived by his son, Kase Marcus-James Probasco; his parents, James and Janet Probasco; his brother, Brad Probasco (Rebecca); his sister, Erika Morgan (Matt); and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dana will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony. To share condolences and expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



