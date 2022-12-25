DALEY, Revernd

DALEY,



Reverend Dennis Richard



Reverend Dennis Richard Daley, age 74, a servant of Jesus Christ, entered into Heaven on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Sue Merrell Daley and son Sam, the English Springer Spaniel. Dennis was born June 22, 1948, to Elizabeth Virginia Hawker and Donald Calvin Daley in Dayton. Dennis graduated from Belmont High School, The Ohio State University (BA, JD), and United Theological Seminary (MDiv). Dennis practiced law for several years before his ordination and ministry in the United Methodist Church. Dennis served as pastor in churches across Ohio in Union, Ohio City, Mt. Cory/Pleasant View, Hocking Hills, and Cincinnati.



Dennis delighted in North Myrtle golfcart ride-alongs, the Andy Griffith Show, Paso Robles cabernet, and Buckeyes, Browns, and Buicks. Telephone calls, dinner outings, and political rants with family and friends enriched his days. He put the oomph behind Camp Oma/Opa, growling bear hugs, meal-time prayers ending in "Bon Appetit," and punctuating other pastors' sermons with a booming "Amen." An extraordinary listener, a passionate patriot, and a nurturing husband, Dennis and wife Sue celebrated their wedding anniversary every Friday for 646 weeks.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Patricia Ayres, grandson Matthew Tritle and his four-legged daughter Kinsie Doodle. In addition to his wife Sue, Dennis is survived by Dick Stroh (Marie), Judy Tritle (Steve), Kathy Applegate (John), Christopher Merrell (Kelly), Nicole Merrell James (Chris), Peter Merrell (Julie). He cherished those who called him Grandpa and Great-Grandpa: Jacob, Josiah, Nathannael, Christina (Jeff), Andy (Anna), Kerry (Becky), Clay (Maheema), Jeff (Sasha); Elijah, Ezra, Ethan, Elenore, Xander, Gus, Alex, Zachary, Connor, Baby Girl Tritle. He adored those who called him Opa: Lillian, Eleanor, Holden, Luca, Raegan, Britton and Beckett. Special tribute to lifelong friends Greg (Lori) Grant, Connie Leo, and lead cousin Pat Chaney.



In celebration of Dennis' life, a service will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12 noon at Tobias Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills, Rev. Dr. Brian Maguire officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 am – 12 pm. Burial at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery following service. Memorial gifts may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills, Dayton, OH 45429. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com