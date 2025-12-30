Dale Sayre

Sayre, Dale Eugene



Dale Eugene Sayre, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on December 26, 2025 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born on April 17, 1937 in Point Pleasant, WV to the late Paul Ezekiel and Naomi Ethel (Hayes) Sayre.



Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years: Sarah Ellen (Furrow) Sayre; and son: Jonathan Dale (Michelle) Sayre of Fairborn. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers: Elmer Wilson Sayre and Paul Ray Sayre.



Dale retired from Beta Laser Micke as an electrical engineering tech after 21 years of service. He was member of the First United Church of Christ in Troy where he held all church offices, was a Sunday school teacher and youth coordinator. Dale was a US Navy veteran and enjoyed amateur radio, American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and flying.



Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday January 2, 2026, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ or the Miami County Animal Shelter. Condolences can be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



