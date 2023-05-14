Dale, Lois June



Age 95 of Farmersville, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on June 24, 1927 to her parents, Marvin A. & Lucille P. (Lindenmuth) Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orie C. Dale; son-in-law, Tim Alspaugh; granddaughter, Melinda Stone; and 4 siblings. June is survived by her son, Ronald G. (Darlene) Dale; daughter, Faye R. Alspaugh; grandchildren, Kim Arnold, Michelle (Duane) Whitezel, Christopher (Renee) Dale, and Greg (Christa) Alspaugh; special son-in-law Dennis Arnold; great-grandchildren, Saraya (Brad) Walters, Jennifer Arnold, Ashley Fuhr (Daniel Tobias), Rebecca, Ronald, and Alex Whitesel, Emily (Zoran) Simrakvoic, Melissa Menderois (David), Quinten and Cassidy Alspaugh, Tyler Stone, and Cameron (Ashley) Stone. Also, great-great-grandchildren, Wade, Braydon, Joel, Ryan, Nicko, Mia, Mattie, Everett, Warren, and Eileen. June loved sewing, crafting and making porcelain dolls in her younger years. Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 10-10:30am with procession to follow to Pyrmont Cemetery for a graveside service at 11:00am on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Pastor Jon Kibler officiating. A memorial service will also be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farmersville Fire Dept. wwwRogersFuneralHomes.com

