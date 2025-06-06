Dailey, Katherine Ann



Katherine Ann Dailey, age 61 of New Paris, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2025. She was born in Dallas, Texas on September 5, 1963 the daughter of Thomas Leroy & Virginia Ann (Shearer) Walk. She loved riding her motorcycle and going to the casino. She enjoyed coloring and doing puzzles but mostly loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. She was survived by her husband of 15 years, Brian Dailey; daughter Alicia Caldwell and Krista Cavin; step daughter Cassandra Dailey and Sarah Dailey; grandchildren Averie Crabtree, Reese Crabtree, Michael Jay Mills, Lucas Mills, Alivia Rose Cavin, Kennedy Mae Aiken and Etta Pearl Irene Cavin; sister Linda Cook; brother James (Marie) Walk; aunts Pat Pirtle, Joan (Chris) Bush, Marilyn (Paul) Abhram and Debbie (Charles) Iannarelli, step mother Anne Walk and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was a loving wife, mother, step mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. "I FLY" A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025 from 2:00 pm  4:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





