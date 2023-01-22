DAILEY, Barbara Ann



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on January 20, at home surrounded by her family. Born on June 26, 1946, in Covington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Violet Hoffmann. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William Dailey.



Known to her friends as "Top Shelf Barbie," Barbara's life was spent taking care of her family and all those around her. She was an avid boater and swimmer who spent many happy days at Cumberland Lake with her family. She is lovingly known for her pool party hostess skills and as an active and spunky grandmother to Ashley and Natalie Lakes and took care of them in every possible way. She is also survived by her children Shelley and Carl Lakes and Dennis Dailey, both of Hamilton, who she spoiled every chance she got. She worked alongside her husband Bill for many years at Watkins-Scheinder Her sweet spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her, which includes her friends, "the fun girls" who spent many days together playing tennis and taking trips.



A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be on Tuesday, January 24, from 5 pm - 7 pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral home. The funeral service will be at 7 pm following the visitation.



Donations in Barb's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.

