Dahlinghaus, Janice

DAHLINGHAUS (Barlow), Janice Lynn



Age 57, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away suddenly at home on February 16, 2023.



She was born on August 26, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Albert G. and Carolyn (Burk) Barlow. On January 21, 1995, she married the love of her life Richard Dahlinghaus at the Holy Family Church, together they shared 28 wonderful years of marriage.



Janice was a member of Resurrection Parish for 18 years, served as the Manager of the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra for four years, and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for several years. She was a long time substitute teacher for Child Time Daycare, where she was well loved by her students and fellow staff members. In her spare time she loved to craft, and was known for making and giving graduation caps made of money as gifts.



Janice is survived by her husband Rick Dahlinghaus, daughters Josephine R. and Elsie M. Dahlinghaus, brothers Mike Barlow, David (Amy) Barlow, Tom (Tami) Barlow, and Paul (Christa) Barlow, and sister Cathy Barlow.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and niece Christina Barlow.



Rick, Josie, and Elsie wish to thank all of our friends and family for all of the loving support.



Services for Janice will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Resurrection Church, where the family will receive friends from 10 am to noon, with a Funeral Mass beginning at noon. Being a Dayton native, the family will also be having services for Janice on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Homes- Far Hills Chapel, where friends are welcome to call from 4-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church, Smithville Road, in Dayton, Ohio. Burial in Centerville-Washington Township Cemetery to follow.



encourage you to share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family on her obituary page



