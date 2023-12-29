Dabbelt, Eugene J.



Eugene J. Dabbelt, age 95 of Centerville, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023. He was born October 26, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late William and Olivia Dabbelt. Eugene was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and retired as Captain from the Dayton Fire Department. During retirement, he enjoyed sports and golf, but most importantly, he enjoyed being with his family. Eugene will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Eugene is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elaine; daughter, Diane Fisher (Bert Shubert); grandchildren, Jacqueline (Keith) Ripploh and Danielle (Scott) Best; great grandchildren, Grant and Cora; sisters, Shirley, Wanda, and Judy; as well as numerous relatives and many friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Donna, Mike, and Bill. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:30 am at David's Cemetery (4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, OH 45429). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



