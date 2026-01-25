Cynthia Swords

Swords, Cynthia Sue "Cindy"



Swords, Cynthia Sue "Cindy", 72 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 19, 2026 in her home. She was born in Springfield on July 4, 1953 and raised by her parents/aunt and uncle, Julia and Harold King. She worked as an X-ray Tech at Mercy Medical Center and later as a practice administrator for Avina Women's Care. Survivors include her husband, Greg; two children, Julia (Joseph) Stout and Cary Swords; siblings, Debbie Brown, Vicki (Richard) Cromwell, Becky (J.P.) Johnson and Skip (Barb) King and grandchildren, Cassie, Cheyanne and Trent Swords. She was preceded in death by her twin sons, Trent and Tyler Swords and sister, Dawn Childers. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 28 in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



