Custis, Richard Lee



Richard Lee Custis, born on January 13, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2025. He is now reunited with Elizabeth Ann (Rice) Custis, his beloved wife, who preceded him in death in 2023. Private graveside services will take place at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



