Custis, Richard

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Custis, Richard Lee

Richard Lee Custis, born on January 13, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2025. He is now reunited with Elizabeth Ann (Rice) Custis, his beloved wife, who preceded him in death in 2023. Private graveside services will take place at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com

In Other News
1
Klopsch, Brandon
2
Cortner, Craig
3
Slouffman, Rose Ann
4
Wooley, Dorothy and Doug
5
Staup, Nancy