Custer, Candace

Candace Beth Custer, age 76, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Buckeye Forest at Piqua. She was born December 3, 1948 to Lloyd & Maralee (Grissom) Thompson in Dayton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son John Allen Custer. She will be missed and remembered by her daughter Julie Ann Hall of Bradford; grandchildren Nicholas Allen Custer of Troy, Kacey Scott Hall of Troy, and Josh Patterson.

Candace loved reading books and spending time with her grandchildren and grand dog.

A memorial gathering for Candace will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Online memories of Candace may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com

