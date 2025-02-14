Curtner, Mark Leon



CURTNER, Mark Leon, age 86, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Tapestry Senior Living in Springboro. Mark was a deputy auditor for the Greene County Auditor's Office for 20 years and after his retirement he spent 11 years in security at STRATACACHE Tower (Kettering Tower). He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Dayton Lodge #147 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Gideon. He enjoyed model railroading for over 70 years and worked part time for Smitty's Hobby Shop (Dayton Model Railways). Mark was U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith "Judy"; daughter, Robin Gregory of Brooksville, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Mark L. Curtner Jr. & Jennifer of Franklin; sister & brother-in-law, Martha Curtner Doughty & Clyde of Englewood; and granddaughter, Chelsea Francois (Josh).



Memorial service will be held 11 AM Monday, February 17, 2025 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave with Pastor Heidi Johns officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice in Mark's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



