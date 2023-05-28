Curtis, Ernest Dale



Ernest Dale Curtis, age 81, of Trenton, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023. He was born on September 11, 1941 in Middletown, the son of Ernest B. Curtis and Artie (Lawson) Wallace. Dale worked at Armco as a welder and instructor for 44 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and riding horses. He was a member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #90, Middletown Moose #501 and American Legion Post #218, Middletown.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda Curtis and stepfather, Donald E. Wallace. Dale is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Curtis) Philpot; son, Robert (Kristi) Curtis; four grandchildren, Olivia and Austin Philpot, Tyler and Connor Curtis and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street Middletown, OH. Funeral services are Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Pendleton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #218,116 South Main Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.

