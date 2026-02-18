Curtis Bailey

Bailey, Curtis R.



Curtis R. Bailey, age 79, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at his residence. He was born on October 9, 1946 in Montgomery County, Ohio, to the late Henry and Geneva (Richey) Bailey.



Curtis is survived by his wife: Sandra "Sandy" (Shaw) Bailey; son: Shawn Bailey of Troy; brother: Gary Bailey of Hastings, NE; sisters: Linda (John) Hastings of Vandalia, Lois Bailey of Ohio, Geneva "Lucy" (Sam) McClure of Troy and Lara (Brian) Adams of Dayton; sisters-in-law: Lyn Bailey of Englewood, Connie (David) Dexter of Tipp City, and Peggy (Dale) Reeder of New Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by on brother: Bradford Bailey.



Curtis proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard. He was a graduate of Sinclair College. Curtis was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. He loved golf, working in the garden and traveling. In 2018, he retired from Machine Products Corp. after 52 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy with Fr. Eric Bowman as Celebrant. Family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM on Saturday at Baird Funeral Home, Troy.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Donor's Choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com