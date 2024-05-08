Cunningham, Phillip



Phillip Cunningham, 68, of Dayton OH passed on Sat, Apr 27, 2024. Funeral service to be held on Thurs, May 9, 2024, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev Rodney L. Cranford, Sr., officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Thursday at the funeral home at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC



