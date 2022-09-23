springfield-news-sun logo
CUNNINGHAM, Peggy

Obituaries
CUNNINGHAM, Peggy Jane Davis

Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at The Bickford of Middletown.

Visitation will be 4:00pm-7:00pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, and an hour before the funeral at 10:00 am. Funeral will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors and/or Hospice of Middletown.

