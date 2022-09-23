CUNNINGHAM, Peggy Jane Davis



Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at The Bickford of Middletown.



Visitation will be 4:00pm-7:00pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, and an hour before the funeral at 10:00 am. Funeral will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors and/or Hospice of Middletown.

