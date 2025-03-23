Cummins, Jack Elmore



Jack Elmore Cummins, age 93, of West Milton passed away on Wednesday March 19th, 2025. Jack was a graduate of Milton-Union High School and a proud member of the undefeated 1948 Milton-Union Bulldogs Football Team. He served in the army during the Korean War and was a master carpenter who built his own home and several other homes in the area. He had long careers at NCR and General Motors until he retired. Jack was a very devoted family man who was always available for home projects and cutting firewood. He was an excellent baker and had a hidden, funny sense of humor. He leaves behind his children, Jeff (Diane) Cummins, Jeb Cummins and Mindy (Kent) Miller; grandchildren, Dustin Cummins, Kennedy Miller, Kasey Miller; and great-granddaughter, Kaydence Cummins; brother, Don (Karen) Cummins, sister Patsy Holmes and in-laws, Susan (Joe) Cummins, Mary Lou (Dick) Feitshans and Betty & Gail Cross, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jack was proceeded in death by his wife of 69 years, Lois (Feitshans) Cummins, parents: Russell and Lora (Curtis) Cummins, brothers: Carl F., Buddy J., Jerry D., Terry Joe Cummins and sister: Esther Sue Cummins. As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to The Ohio Hospice Foundation. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



