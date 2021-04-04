CUBBAGE, Wanda Lee
87, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Villa of Springfield. She was born June 28, 1933, in Clarksburg, Ohio, the daughter of Harold A. and Elphia (Oney) Penwell. Wanda is survived by her children:
Melody Ude (Buzz), Robin McCoy and Brian Cubbage
(Kathy); her siblings: William "Bud" Penwell (Carol) and
Shirley Malik (John); three grandchildren: Nicole Bradley (Jason), Jennifer Cubbage and Lindsey Saunders (Brandon); six great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and several
nieces and nephews. Wanda is preceded in death by her
husband, Dick Cubbage; son-in-law, Charlie McCoy and
companion, Manuel Junco, Jr. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral