Crouse, Betty

Crouse (Kurs), Betty Barbara



Betty Barbara Crouse (nee Kurs) age 94 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. Betty was born on March 4, 1931 in Albany, New York and raised in Mechanicville, the smallest city in the state. She was the only child of Louis and Rae (Freedman) Kurs for 11 years before welcoming her beloved brother, Howard. A bright, energetic child and an exceptional student, Betty sang, danced and played the violin. Her love of music and the performing arts was a lifelong passion, from participating in college orchestras and chorales to her unwavering support of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Betty graduated as Salutatorian of her high school class and went on to attend Syracuse University and Buffalo State Teacher's College., where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. While at Buffalo, she met the love of her life, Melvin D. Crouse. They married two years later and moved to Kirksville, Missouri, while he completed medical school. Betty taught elementary school in New York, Missouri and Dayton and later managed the office of their busy general practice in Kettering. Betty often reflected, "We were friends and lovers for 55 years and had a wonderful life." Betty was a devoted and cherished member of the Auxiliary to the Dayton Osteopathic Academy, serving as a role model and mentor to generations of physicians' partners and spouses. She was also a passionate antique clock and watch collector and enjoyed her involvement with local and state collectors' organizations. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin D. Crouse, D.O. She is survived by her brother Howard Kurs (Arlene) of Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN as well as her close friends and confidantes, Glenda Wollenhaupt, Claire Berks and Craig Ankney. Funeral service will be held Sunday, July 20th at 11:00am at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Rabbi Aubrey Glazer officiating. Interment will follow at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue Sisterhood, Hospice of Dayton or the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra-causes close to her heart. Though Betty may be gone from us, her spirit, warmth and legacy will never be forgotten. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



