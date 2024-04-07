Crouch, John S.



Of Dayton passed away March 8, 2024, after a short illness. He was born April 8, 1937, in Erie, Pennsylvania; the son of the late Nelson Brown Crouch and Clara Louise (Stevens) Crouch. Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by Dolores Lawrie, his friend since 1965 and eventually his partner. He is survived by Dolores' family, who had become his family too, and many friends and co-workers. John graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1954 and Gannon University in Erie in 1963 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. John received a diploma in business administration from Lasalle Extension University, Chicago, Illinois in 1965. John worked at the Dayton Area Chapter, American Red Cross, in Safety Services from 1963 until he retired in 1996. He was Director of Safety Services from 1965-1978 and was involved in most local and national disasters as on-site staff from 1963-1983. He also taught First Aid and CPR classes for many years. After retirement, John was a volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital, TAMA (Taningco Academy of Martial Arts), the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and in the last several years, Soin Medical Center. He was a devoted volunteer at the Animal Rescue Center of Montgomery County for 20 years. He loved working with animals, was an avid reader and had many interests and hobbies. John was extremely fond of his little dog, Allie. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Center of Montgomery County, 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, Ohio 45414, in memory of John. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



