Obituaries
2 hours ago

CROUCH, Felicia Jo

Age 62 of Kettering, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 7th, 2022. After graduating Wayne high school 1979 she achieved her associate's degree in surgical technology from Sinclair community college. Felicia began her career as a surgical

technician but happily assumed her role as a loving and

supportive stay-at-home mom when her two children Ryan and Molly were born. She eventually found a passion working for Greg Seitz woodworking where she spent the remainder of her career. Visitation March 12th from 2:30-5:30 at Good Shepherd Lutheran church, (901 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429).

