Crotty, Helen

Crotty (Albers), Helen M.



Helen Marie Crotty (née Albers) was born on April 12, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio to August and Marie Albers. She was raised in Dayton and is a graduate of Julienne High School. She married the late John "Bob" Crotty in 1949 and they shared a beautiful 71 years together. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, her brothers (George, Bob, Tom, and Jack), her sister (June), her son-in-law (Doug), and her grandsons (Jason & David). Helen is survived by her 8 children: Evelyn, John (Pat), Patty, Barb (Rusty), Mary Ellen (Dan), Eileen (Steve), Mike (Cathy), and Bill (Jenni). Helen was a proud grandmother to 21 grandchildren (Denny, David, Melissa, John, Joe, Jim, Nikki, Tim, Kelli, Amy, Jason, Josh, Megan, Brian, Kevin, Eric, Sean, Danielle, Erin, Sara, and Abby) and 30+ great grandchildren.



Helen spent her life doing things she loved: playing tennis, traveling, and spending time with her family. She loved raising her kids in Brittany Hills and playing in the annual Brittany Hills tennis tournament.



Helen was a woman of deep faith and a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She often liked to ride her stationary bike while praying the Rosary so she could "kill two birds with one stone."



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30th at 9:30am at St. Charles. A mass of Christian burial will take place directly after at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

