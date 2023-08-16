Cross, Harold L.



CROSS, Harold L. age 85 of West Carrollton passed away on Sunday August 13, 2023. Harold was born in Byrdstown, TN to the late Leslie and Rhoda (Garrett) Cross. Harold was retired from Montgomery Co. Water Department and the West Carrollton Board of Education. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia Cross in 2014, grandson Christopher Scott Cross in 2013, brother Howard Cross and sister Inez Ammonette. Harold is survived by his children, Karen Charles, Scott Cross, Matt (Ashley) Cross, 3 grandchildren, Chase Cross, Angela Prather, Samuel Prather, 2 great-grandchildren, Alivia Fuhr-Storms and Mariah (Brandon) Prather. Visitation will be Thursday at the Sanner Funeral Home 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton from 6-8 p.m.. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. from First Baptist Church West Carrollton 705 So. Elm St. West Carrollton with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Visitation will be at the church 1 hour prior to services (12 noon-1 p.m.. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked for Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449